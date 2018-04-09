Manhunt Follows Facebook Murder Confession

(NBC News) Authorities in Mississippi say they have found the vehicle belonging to Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

Polcie say Lawhorn killed his mother and a friend inside an East Ridge, Tennessee home Sunday morning, then called to confess to the crime.

He then left the house before officers arrived.

Lawhorn later made a Facebook post detailing the crime, saying his car had broken down on Mississippi’s Interstate 59.

East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn’s vehicle, but he was not inside it.

