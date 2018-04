(NBC NEWS) Michigan’s Troy Police Department began interviews Friday morning to narrow down the search for the first police cat in the newly formed Feline Unit.

Officials with the department held a news conference to introduce several catidates.

- Advertisement -

The search began March 6 with a challenge. The Troy Police Department set a goal: 10,000 Twitter followers by April and the department would get a police cat.

They hit the goal a week later.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2IEMpsI