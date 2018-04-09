Flint’s Free Water Runs Out

(NBC NEWS) Flint, Michigan residents remain frustrated and angry after learning the state will stop providing them with free bottled water.

The statement was made Friday afternoon.

The decision comes after testing has shown that the lead levels in Flint’s water are well below lead action levels and have been for nearly two years.

However, many pipes still need to be replaced.

Many people are saying they don’t trust the state and they don’t believe the water is safe.

Meanwhile, bottled water distribution sites have been extremely busy. Many ran out of water Friday and Saturday.

