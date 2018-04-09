DNA evidence helps to convict rapist, sentenced to 25 years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who raped a mentally ill woman behind a Kroger in Macon will spend 25 years in prison.

25-year-old David Lee Davis was found guilty back in February to forcing the then 21-year-old woman to have sex against her will back in 2015.

It happened at the location on North Avenue in East Macon.

A doctor told authorities that the woman has the mind of a 10-year-old and also suffers from intellectual disabilities that would have rendered her unable to agree to have sex.

DNA evidence from Davis and the woman was found on two condoms that investigators found on the scene.

Davis was also found guilty of violating his first offender probation on a 2011 burglary case. He was sentenced to 20 years in that case.

Davis will serve the rape and burglary sentences at the same time without the possibility of parole.

Once he is released, Davis must follow sex offender conditions of probation for the rest of his life.