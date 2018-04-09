Caught On Cam: Brother Saves Brother

(NBC NEWS) An 86-year-old Indianapolis man considers himself his brother’s keeper. He got a chance to demonstrate that commitment recently, coming to the aid of the 80-year-old being robbed at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

- Advertisement -

The victim, who turns 81 later this month, was still shaken a day later after believing he was about to get shot over the $3.00 in his pocket.

“It’s hard to talk about,” he said.

On the video, you see the older man come out of a body shop, walking with a cane. He’s about to head to a nearby truck where his older brother was waiting on him.

Related Article: Macon man sentenced to 20 years for Family Dollar robbery

“We ride together, so he said ‘you go and see about the car. I’m going to sit here and wait on you,'” the man recalled.

When he came outside though, he saw a young man who he says asked for directions to a mechanic shop.

In the video, you can see the older man pointing with his cane down the street. Moments later, the man in the sweatshirt turns around.

“He had a gun with him,” the victim said. “And said ‘This is a stick up! This is a stick up!”

Just as you see the suspect start digging through the man’s pockets, the victim’s 86-year-old brother comes running into the picture. He didn’t come empty handed.

He brought a wrench.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GMJiOG