Trump uncharacteristically slams Putin after reports of Syria attack

Both Syria and Russia deny involvement in Sunday’s alleged chemical attack.

Trump said that the area affected by the alleged chemical attack was surrounded by the Syrian army “making it completely inaccessible to outside world.”

“Open area immediately for medical help and verification,” Trump tweeted. “Another humanitarian disaster for no reasons whatsoever. SICK!”

Trump previously ordered a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian airbase for a similar chemical attack in April 2017.

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the White House is considering how to respond and the national security team had been speaking to the president “all throughout the evening and the morning.”

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” he said.

The State Department, meanwhile, provided a full-throated critique of Russia in a statement on Saturday night that claimed that the nation had “breached its commitments to the United Nations” and called “into question [Russia’s] commitment to resolve the overall crisis and to larger non-proliferation priorities.”

“Russia, with its unwavering support for the [Assad] regime, ultimately bears responsibility for these brutal attacks, targeting of countless civilians, and the suffocation of Syria’s most vulnerable communities with chemical weapons,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

Last week, Trump reluctantly agreed to keep U.S. troops in Syria, though he stressed to his national security team his desire to end U.S. involvement in the conflict as soon as possible.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., however, placed pressure on the White House to act on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“If [the president] doesn’t follow through and live up to that tweet, he’s going to look weak in the eyes of Russia and Iran,” Graham said. “This is a defining moment.”