Trump uncharacteristically slams Putin after reports of Syria attack

Others from the president’s own party piled on.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump should rethink his plans for an early withdrawal from Syria and consider another targeted attack on Syria’s military facilities, such as the one he ordered a year ago.

- Advertisement -

“That may be an option that we should consider now,” she said. “But it is further reason why it is so important that the president ramp up the pressure and the sanctions on the Russian government, because, without the support of Russia, I do not believe that Assad would still be in office.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., also blasted the president, as he said Trump signaling last week that the U.S. would withdraw from Syria only served to embolden Assad, Russia and Iran to conduct the attack.

While McCain said it was good that Trump criticized all three parties on Twitter, he said social media posts meant little in this situation.

“The question now is whether he will do anything about it,” he said. “The President responded decisively when Assad used chemical weapons last year. He should do so again, and demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes.”

In the House, Republicans were also riled up and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said that the United States should continue to lead in holding Assad and Russia accountable.

The chemical attack in Syria is a horror that cannot be tolerated by responsible nations. The U.S. must continue to lead an international effort to hold the Assad regime and Russia accountable for their actions. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 8, 2018

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who serves as chair of the House Homeland Security Committee voiced his agreement on Fox News and called for military action.

“We’re not going to occupy countries anymore, but this cannot stand in the civilized world,” McCaul said. “This needs to be responded to in a very firm and strong way. I think we need to deal also with Russia and Iran’s involvement in this. I think they are complicit.”

Democrats also called for the White House to act and coordinate an international response.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “President Assad needs to be held accountable for his war crimes.”

“We need to make sure that there is a proceeding started by the international community to hold him accountable,” said Cardin, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “This is not the first use of chemical weapons.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that Putin needed to be held accountable for the alleged attack as he had enabled “these war crimes.” But how to do that rests with the White House, she added.

“Members of Congress expect a comprehensive intelligence briefing on this attack as soon as possible,” she said in a statement. “The Trump Administration must finally provide a smart, strong and consistent strategy in Syria.”

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said it could affect Mike Pompeo, who Trump nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, as he enters Senate confirmation hearings this week.

“The United States must not waiver in our utter rejection of the use of chemical weapons anywhere in the world, by anyone, for any reason,” Menedez said in a statement. “During his upcoming hearing, I expect Secretary of State-nominee Pompeo to articulate an actual policy for Syria.”