Van crashes into crowd in Germany killing and injuring several, police say

The suspect was a German citizen who had recently made a suicide attempt, according to NBC News’ German partner ZDF. The vehicle was registered under the suspect’s name, they reported.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) in the Kiepenkerl area of the city center. Muenster Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should avoid the city center where a police operation is underway.

Local police said they were on the scene and emergency services were attending to the injured. They asked the public to only trust information provided by authorities. They confirmed that there was not a bomb squad on the scene.

A deputy spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ulrike Demmer, tweeted “our thoughts are with the victims and their families.” She described the incident Saturday “terrible news.”

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that federal authorities are maintaining close contact with local law enforcement. He shared his condolences.

“I’m shocked to find out about the terrible incident in Muenster,” he said. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends.

In December 2016, a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

