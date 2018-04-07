“Tin Goose” Takes To The Sky

(NBC NEWS)Three-engine airplanes went out with snapped brim fedoras, but one of the few still flying is visiting Houston this weekend, offering everyone the chance to feel what it’s like to soar aboard an 89-year-old icon.

It’s called the “tin goose” and the “flying washboard.”

- Advertisement -

It is the plane that gave birth to commercial aviation in America, the Ford Tri Motor.

It was first introduced in 1926 as the vision of Henry Ford, who wanted three engines so passengers would feel safe if one of them quit.

One hundred ninety-nine Ford Tri Motors were built, but only about eight are still flying.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2GGhwn8