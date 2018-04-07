The Money Talk

(NBC NEWS) How much should your kids know about how much money you have in the bank? When should they start saving for college? Where do you stand on allowances?

Having a money talk with your kids is one of the most important things you will do as a parent, and family wealth manager Bruce Hyde, a partner at Roundtable Wealth Management in New Jersey, says you don’t have to be rich to get started.

“Whether it’s $1,000 or $100 million, I think the conversation is the same,” he told CNBC’s “American Greed.”

