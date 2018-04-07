Stink Bug Invades Michigan

(NBC NEWS) Scientists warn a smelly invasive species will cause more problems than ever this year in Michigan.

The Brown Marmorated stink bug first arrived in Michigan in 2010, and it’s now found everywhere in the Lower Peninsula.

“They’re a pretty major problem and continuing to grow as a problem in Michigan,” said Abi Saeed works at the Michigan State University extension in Flint.

At the MSU Extension, Saeed helps people identify bugs.

“The Brown Marmorated stink bugs are one of our most frequent calls at our plant and pest hotline,” said Saeed.

She says stink bugs don’t carry disease, but during cold weather they can hibernate inside your home and release the infamous odor that gives them their name.

