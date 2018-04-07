Male Contraceptive

(NBC NEWS)Since the 1960s, there’s been an FDA-approved birth control pill for women, with very little progress on any over-the-counter option for men.

Well, research at the University of Minnesota has led to a breakthrough for a male birth control pill.

“Basically, when we gave this compound to rats and then looked at their sperm, we found that the sperm motility was greatly reduced,” said Dr. Gunda Georg, the lead researcher and the Head of the Medicinal Chemistry Department at the U of M.

