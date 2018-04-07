Ivy League Offers

(NBC NEWS) Waiting for a college acceptance letter can be brutal.

This is the time of year many high school seniors are anxiously waiting to find out if they’re going to the university of their dreams, their safety school or somewhere in between.

- Advertisement -

One student in Baltimore doesn’t have to worry about that.

Mekhi Johnson has been a student at The Gilman School since the first grade.

It was around that time he heard a story on the radio of a student who had been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

At 6 years old, he thought, “I’d like to do the same thing.”

Read More: http://bit.ly/2q9ryXv