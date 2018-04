(NBC NEWS)Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday on the city’s east side.

The boy’s mother heard shots around 11 p.m. The boy ran to his mother to tell her that he had been shot, police said.

- Advertisement -

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, but he is expected to recover.

Police said he’s only listed in critical condition due to his young age.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2GDYTjK