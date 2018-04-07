14 dead after bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

The team was some 18 miles north of the town of Tisdale when the collision happened at around 5 p.m. local time (7 p.m. EST) Friday.

Canadian police said they could not yet confirm the identity of the victims or whether they were players or coaches.

“Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” team president Kevin Garinger said in a statement.”The Humboldt Broncos organization has experienced incredible tragedy,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench also took to Twitter. “Words cannot describe the sadness in our community tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile Darren Opp, President of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team, said players and staff from the Hawks were waiting to help. “They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news,” he said Friday.

“It’s a horrible accident, my God,” he said. “It’s very, very bad.”