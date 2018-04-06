Young entrepreneurs presenting inventions in Shark-Tank like event

12 students will be presenting nine new products, two services and a non-profit.

A group of local students has conducted business plans to present to investors. It’s a Shark Tank-like event for these young entrepreneurs. These 12 students range from middle school to high school. They’ve been working hard on their ideas since October.



“They are developing real companies. This is just not a business plan they file on paper and put it away,” YEA! Macon Director for Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Nadia Osmon said.

In 30 weeks, students with the Young Entrepreneurs Acadamy have put together business plans.

“They meet at Mercer University’s Innovation Center 3 hours a week and they are lead through how to launch their own companies,” she said.

Osmon adds the students just need to have a passion for business.

“The Chamber wanted to focus on having our youth understand that they can make a living doing what they love,” Osmon said.

The next step for the entrepreneurs is to present their ideas in front of a panel.

“Students will have their opportunity to shine on stage for 5 minutes and pitch to local investors who are sponsors of the event and ask for money real funding to start their companies,” Osmon

The Shark-Tank like event is more than a project presentation.

“Its a celebration of our local students and our future business leaders,” Osmon said.

June 1st, the students will have pop up shops downtown, and will be ready for customers. To see the student’s presentations, it is free. It’ll be at Mercer’s Innovation Center.

For more information and to register, go to:http://maconchamber.com/