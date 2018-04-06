Trade skirmish leaves a bitter taste for California's winemakers

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council under President Donald Trump, downplayed any dread that a trade war is escalating, telling reporters Friday that the trade penalties are still only proposals and will not go into effect until a 60-day public comment period is over.

Trump warned in a radio interview that the trade actions against China could cause some “pain.” Wall Street remains spooked over the uncertainty, and stocks fell sharply later Friday.

The unknown fallout from the trade actions, particularly the tariffs, has a range of companies wondering how their supply chains might be affected and consumer groups asking if manufacturers and businesses will pass down costs to their customers.

“How much of this is bluster and how much of it is real?” asked Jim Willcox, a senior electronics editor at Consumer Reports. “And is it a short-term tariff or a long-term one?”

“Consumers could take a hit in the short term, but in the long term, companies might find new sources other than China for their components,” he added in an interview. “So we might not see any of this play out until the fall, when we start seeing the impact.”

He noted that in 1987, the Reagan administration imposed a 100 percent tariff on Japanese electronics. The costs at the time to U.S. consumers led some products, such as memory chips, to double in price.

“No one believes it will have that same effect now,” Willcox said.

But that doesn’t mean that America’s producers aren’t feeling the angst.

Soybean growers across the U.S. targeted by Beijing’s tariffs say they’re concerned that their clients in China — the industry’s top export market — will cut down shipments.

Another business owner, Paul Czachor, the CEO of Pennsylvania-based American Keg Co., said he’s worried that tariffs on Chinese steel mean that he’ll have to look to more expensive U.S. steel for his keg products.

While he said he supports Trump’s desire to save American manufacturing jobs, he worries about his own future after having to cut his workforce from 30 people to 20 in February because of costs.

When he looked at the list of Chinese products that will be subject to U.S. tariffs, he was disappointed to see that “kegs” weren’t on there. He’s losing customers, and fears that U.S. steel costs will burden his company — currently the last domestic company making stainless-steel beer kegs.

“This will put us in jeopardy,” Czachor said.

Chiara Sottile reported from Livermore, and Erik Ortiz from New York.