Tech Talker: Digital Assets

(NBC News)While most people don’t prepare for their social media outlive them, many families will lose valuable digital assets like family photos or cryptocurrencies if someone they love dies.

Creating a list of all accounts, usernames and passwords is key, but make sure not to put any sensitive information in the will. Instead, leave instructions for how to access the accounts.

“Your heir would get access to the password manager and that can be one way to streamline the process,” says Rachel Sheedy for Kiplinger, a company that offers personal finance advice.

As for bitcoins, experts suggest using a hardware wallet to secure bitcoin and keeping that with the access instructions in a safe deposit box.

