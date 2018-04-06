Puerto Rico to close 283 schools amid sharp enrollment drop

Aida Diaz, president of a union that represents some 30,000 teachers, said she and others would fight the closures.

“The damage that the Secretary of Education is doing to children, youth and their parents is immeasurable,” Diaz said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

Yolanda Rosaly, an Education Department spokeswoman, did not immediately return a message for comment.

Those who oppose the closures say they worry about transportation logistics and the needs of special education children. An estimated 30 percent of Puerto Rico students receive specialized education, twice the average on the U.S. mainland.

The drop in enrollment comes as roughly a half million people have fled Puerto Rico for the U.S. mainland in the past decade during the long recession, including an estimated 135,000 since Hurricane Maria in September.

Puerto Rico closed 150 schools from 2010 to 2015, and last year announced it would be closing another 179 schools.