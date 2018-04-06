President Trump Goes Off Script

(NBC NEWS) – New comments from President Trump on voter fraud, and allegations of rapists crossing the border, after literally throwing his script in the air.

President Trump went off script… Renewing claims about voter fraud and criminals crossing the border. “Women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They’re grabbing them by the necks and throwing them into the paddy wagons – and the town – the people are clapping and screaming – the town’s been liberated. It’s like it’s a war,” said the President.

- Advertisement -

President Trump plans to send up to 4000 National Guard troops to the border with many staying until his wall is built. Their mission: unclear. “We do not want to militarize the border. The only red lines here, generally speaking without a Presidential declaration of emergency, they’re not allowed to detain people or collect evidence,” said General Barry McCaffrey, U.S. Army, Retired

And the president is defending EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I think that Scott has done a fantastic job. He’s a fantastic person,” said President Trump

Secretary Pruitt is under fire for a cheap condo rental from a lobbyist, and big pay raises.

Related Article: Trump Targets Video Game Violence

The White House is reviewing the allegations.

President Trump says he’ll take a look at it, but supporters say it’s a smear campaign by democrats.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.