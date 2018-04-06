Macon-Bibb Fire Department donate proceeds from wellness calendars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is presenting checks to two local organizations as a way to say thank you for their support.

Jay’s Hope Foundation and Georgia Fallen Firefighters’ Foundation will be issued checks at a luncheon on Friday at the Fire Headquarters on Oglethorpe Street.

Chief Marvin Riggins says, “This is another way of giving back to organizations that have supported our firefighters and their families for many years. I also want to thank the firefighters that were part of the calendar and promoted health and wellness throughout the entire fire department.”

The total amount donated to each organization will be revealed at the luncheon as a surprise.