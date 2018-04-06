Macon-Bibb Commissioner proposing quarterly system for garbage fees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen wants the county to return to the quarterly system to collect garbage fees.
Right now, the county is requiring residents to pay a lump sum once a year. The move was approved by commissioners last year.
Allen is expected to present a new ordinance at next Tuesday’s commission meeting.
If approved, the measure would also provide a credit to people who have already made a payment due to the recent switch.
If a resident has not paid the lump sum amount for this year, the ordinance would set the first quarterly billing due date to $60 on July 1, 2018.
You can read the full ordinance by clicking here.