Macon-Bibb Commissioner proposing quarterly system for garbage fees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen wants the county to return to the quarterly system to collect garbage fees.

Right now, the county is requiring residents to pay a lump sum once a year. The move was approved by commissioners last year.

Allen is expected to present a new ordinance at next Tuesday’s commission meeting.

If approved, the measure would also provide a credit to people who have already made a payment due to the recent switch.

If a resident has not paid the lump sum amount for this year, the ordinance would set the first quarterly billing due date to $60 on July 1, 2018.

You can read the full ordinance by clicking here.