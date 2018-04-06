Historic Macon to hold Spring Flea Market Sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time ever, Historic Macon will hold a spring flea market sale this Saturday.

That will be from 9am until 3pm, and will be located at 357 Oglethorpe Street near downtown Macon.

Usually, Historic Macon holds an annual fall sale, but due to an influx of donated merchandise, the spring sale had to be added to the schedule.

“We’ve had a flea market sale in the past, but usually it’s November annually,” said Rachelle Wilson, Historic Macon’s Director of Engagement. “But, we have so many donations right now, all these new things coming in, and there’s no room to wait until November; we have to do a spring sale.”

Wilson said 93 cents of every dollar will go into the Historic Macon Foundation’s neighborhood revitalization work.

If you have anything you’d like to donate, you can stop by their Oglethorpe location on Wednesday mornings to drop it off.