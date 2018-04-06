High-speed chase leads to arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that spanned two Middle Georgia counties.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Bibb deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Holiday Inn Express on Harrison Rd. Reports say that he was throwing rocks at hotel windows.

When deputies arrived, they saw a dark colored Chevy truck speeding away from the parking lot with their headlights off. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it did not stop.

The driver of the truck sped onto Interstate 475 as deputies gave chase, reaching speeds of 80 mph. Just before the chase entered Forsyth, Monroe County deputies took over pursuit. Monroe deputies performed a pit maneuver and stopped the vehicle when speeds reached 110 mph.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Edward Smith of Dunwoody, Georgia. While Smith was being taken into custody, deputies found a pair of firearms in his vehicle. One of those firearms was reported stolen. It was later discovered that Smith had warrants out in multiple counties for burglary and gun charges.

Smith was taken to Navicent Health Center for the injuries he sustained in the collision. He is listed in stable condition, and will be taken into police custody after he is released from the hospital.