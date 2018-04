WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation brought back Food Truck Fridays for lunch.

Several food trucks will be parked outside of the museum the first Friday of every month until October from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Those days are: April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7, and October 5.