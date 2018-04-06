Arrest made in Bass Pro Shop burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is now facing charges after several guns were stolen from Bass Pro Shop in Macon Tuesday.

Store employees noticed the burglary Wednesday morning when they got to work. A total of nine guns were stolen.

- Advertisement -

Investigators looked at surveillance video and saw three suspects walking around the building before they broke into the store.

They identified and arrested one of the suspects, 19-year-old Tylaun Mullins.

When police arrested Mullins, they say he had two of the stolen guns with him. He’s charged with 1 count of burglary and is being held without bond.

If you have any information that will help deputies find the other suspects, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.