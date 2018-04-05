Trump looks to impose additional $100 billion in China tariffs

“I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.”

Larry Kudlow, the new director of the National Economic Council, said on Wednesday that “it’s possible” Trump’s proposed tariffs against China could just be a negotiating tactic.

- Advertisement -

“It’s part of the process,” Kudlow told reporters, though he cautioned, “I would take the president seriously on this tariff issue.”

Earlier Thursday, at a roundtable on tax reforms in West Virginia, Trump had touched upon the subject, calling China’s President Xi Jinping “a friend of mine, and I’m a friend of his.” But he hammered Beijing, saying “we can’t be taken advantage of any longer.”

“We can’t continue to allow this to happen, where hundreds of billions of dollars is taken out of our country and our system,” he said. “If they make a car, they sell it here, it’s 2.5 percent tax. If we make a car and try and get it into China, number one, they won’t take it. But if they did, it’s 25 percent tax.”

Last month, U.S. allies were blindsided by Trump’s pledge to slap stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. From Washington to Beijing, foreign officials have warned that any such measures by the Trump administration could be met with retaliation.

Thursday’s announcement was met with an uproar, even by members of Trump’s own Republican Party, who have warned it could trigger a backlash.

“Hopefully the President is just blowing off steam again but, if he’s even half-serious, this is nuts,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement. “China is guilty of many things, but the President has no actual plan to win right now. He’s threatening to light American agriculture on fire.”