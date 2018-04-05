Toy Treatment For Alzheimer’s

(NBC NEWS) A new therapy is making a difference for Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

The treatment is inexpensive and does not require drugs.

Nurse Angie Filipiak introduced doll therapy at SSM Health St. Clare-Fenton in Missouri.

“The more life-like they look, the better,” Filipiak said. “Patients seem to take to that.”

Filipiak said the dolls can calm down or distract Alzheimer’s patients.

Some sleep and cuddle with the dolls; others treat them as if they are real.

