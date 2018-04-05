One year after storm destroys his home, Gresston man still needs community’s help

- Advertisement -

“Don’t look at the appearance now just imagine what it will look like when it has home sweet home on the door,” said Robby Tripp.

With help from donations, Glenn Carr is standing far from where he was one year ago today–and closer to home than ever.

“Well a lot of things have happened. Thank God for the trailer. The money that came in for the trailer and now we got the trailer here,” Carr told 41NBC.

Since the storm that destroyed his home in Gresston, friends and neighbors have helped get the tree removed, house torn down and helped him buy a new mobile home.

But with money running out and several structural repairs needed on the trailer before he can move in, Carr’s longtime friend Robby Tripp says they’re at a stand still.

“The biggest problem we have is the septic tank. This one is out of code, will not work and they’re about $2,000 dollars on quotes we’re getting and some higher than that but we need help,” Tripp explained.