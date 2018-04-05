One year after storm destroys his home, Gresston man still needs community’s help

GRESSTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You may remember a story we covered here about a year ago of an elderly man whose home was completely destroyed by a fallen tree after a huge storm swept through the area.
Since then, there’s been some progress made on getting him a new home, but he and a neighbor who’s been helping him say there’s still a lot of work to do before he can move in.
“Don’t look at the appearance now just imagine what it will look like when it has home sweet home on the door,” said Robby Tripp.
“Well a lot of things have happened. Thank God for the trailer. The money that came in for the trailer and now we got the trailer here,” Carr told 41NBC.
Since the storm that destroyed his home in Gresston, friends and neighbors have helped get the tree removed, house torn down and helped him buy a new mobile home.
“When our dad’s saw somebody in trouble we did something and we do the same and we hope the next generation will do the same,” Tripp said.
But with money running out and several structural repairs needed on the trailer before he can move in, Carr’s longtime friend Robby Tripp says they’re at a stand still.
Holes in the roof of the trailer and no electricity are also problems along the road to finally having a place to call home.
Despite new obstacles along the road to a new house, Carr says he remembers hearing God speak to him on that stormy night one year ago.
“Those few words were, ‘I am already taking care of this’,” he recalled