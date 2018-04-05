New projects underway in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changes are coming to Warner Robins. Mayor Randy Toms says new projects will bring more visitors and keep residents living in the city.

“You’re going to see some old buildings come down which will give you hope that something new is going up,” Mayor Toms says.

The city is planning to build a hub for parks and recreation sports activities.

Mayor Toms says, “We’re going to have sports complexes that are phenomenal. We’re going to have areas that people can come to and our children and children from outside of area can participate in basketball, volleyball, tennis, football, soccer, baseball, and softball. All of those kind of areas that are going to bring people to our community and also meet the needs of our families here in this community.”

In Thursday’s Eggs and Issues Breakfast, Toms talked about how the city has invested in cleaning up abandoned homes and buildings. Another project on the list is to redevelop the downtown area.

“We’re looking at the whole concept of having restaurants and boutiques, shops and all that kind of stuff in our downtown as well as office space as well as loft apartments,” Toms adds.

Toms explained how the community works together to acheive goals. One example is how strong the partnership Warner Robins has with the Board of Education.

“We were both planning a tennis facility at separate locations and all of a sudden it came to our thoughts that why don’t we partner together and bring about a bigger facility that will give us a more impact in our community,” Toms explains.

Mayor Toms says in an effort to reduce crime, the city has 5 new police officers positions open that needs to be filled.

This is the first time in almost 20 years new positions have been open.