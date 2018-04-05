Mother Uses Stun Gun On Son

(NBC NEWS) Police arrested 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins for child abuse after she allegedly used a stun gun to wake up her son for Easter church services, according to court documents.

Dobbins denied using a stun gun on her son saying she only sparked the device to wake up her son.

She said the family goes to church regularly, so when they didn’t get out of bed, she grabbed the stun gun, “I said, ‘Hey, get up,’ and I just made the noise with it. I said, ‘Hey, spark a fire under you guys.'”

According to court documents, the son did not complain about pain, even though he’s the one who called police.

However, documents say he had two bumps on his leg where he said he was stunned.

