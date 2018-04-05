Firefighter Hopes to Make Comeback After Fall

(NBC NEWS) An Alaska firefighter who fell nearly 100 feet during a training exercise is continuing his recovery in Nebraska, and hopes to rejoin the fire department back home.

Ben Schultz was in a coma for two months after falling 95 feet off a ladder last summer.

He spent eight months rebuilding his brain function at a Denver Hospital.

Now, he’s in Omaha, taking recovering one step at a time, as he mends his two broken ankles.

He plans to head back to Alaska in June, and maybe even the fire department, too.

“That’s the plan as long as I can pass the physical test and cognitive tests, they will hopefully hire me back,” said Schultz.

