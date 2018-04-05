FBI releases new photos, video of 2011 Giffords shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI has released some new photos and video from its investigation of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at the meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket and was left partially paralyzed.

One of the pictures released shows Pima County Sheriff’s deputies holding gunman Jared Loughner on the ground following the shooting although their faces are blacked out.

And a surveillance video shows a hooded Loughner walking though the store before the shooting.

Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Loughner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.