Down syndrome teen kicked off Alaska Airlines flight after vomiting

Meaghan Hess says Alaska Airlines’ treatment of her brother is a case of “disability discrimination.” The airline says it was just being cautious as flight crews are not trained medical professionals. Dennis Romero / Meaghan Hess

- Advertisement -

The airline left them “stranded at the airport for nearly eleven hours knowing that my family had nowhere to go for the night,” Hess said. “Instead, all they did was hand my parents a black garbage bag, saying that my brother could just throw up in that.”

In a Twitter direct message exchange with the airline that Hess shared with NBC News, an Alaska Airlines representative said: “I’m truly sorry for your family’s experience. Safety of all passengers is our number one priority. I am glad to see that we re-booked them at no fee in the morning. I apologize that we cannot provide hotels in these situations.”

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Johnson later said that the teenager with Down syndrome presented a possible health threat. “The family was not able to depart on their original flight because the family’s child was visibly ill,” she said.

“Out of an abundance of caution the agent determined that the child was not fit to fly,” Johnson said. “In the case of a medical-related situation, it is safer for guests to be treated on the ground, as our crew are not trained medical professionals.”

The airline said it was looking into how the incident was handled and had reached out to the family to better understand what happened.

The trio was ultimately upgraded to first class, Hess said, where attendants provided her brother with “a black trash bag” for the trip home to Washington state.

Hess wasn’t satisfied with the airline’s response. She characterized the treatment as “disability discrimination.”

“I can’t help but think if a non-disabled child that threw up, would the airline have kicked that family off the flight,” she said.