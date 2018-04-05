Cocktails & Cupcakes Autism fundraising event is the last Thursday in April

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is National Autism Awareness Month. Experts say 3.5 million people in America live with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The owner of Karats and Keepsakes (4524 Forsyth Road), Julie Evans, will have her annual Cocktails & Cupcakes fundraising event to benefit The Central Georgia Autism Foundation on April 26th, 2018. Julie Evans came to the 41Today studio to talk about the fantastic event. Check out her full interview with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.