Brain Implant Changes Epilepsy Patient’s Life

(NBC NEWS) New technology is helping one epilepsy patient who suffers from chronic seizures.

25-year-old Aimee Buckley was diagnosed with the disorder when she was eight-years-old.

- Advertisement -

She had to give up driving, and tried everything from medications to brain surgery.

When nothing worked, a neurosurgeon offered a new kind of treatment: an implantable device called RNS, or responsive neurostimulation.

“When the device detects that seizures are starting, then it actually administers a stimulation to that electrode in an attempt to stop the seizures from developing,” said Dr. Tawyna Constantino.

In 2016, the device was implanted into her skull.

Since then, Buckley is proud to say she’s almost been seizure-free, and can even drive again.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GS8Tcu