2018 Tropical outlook released by Colorado State University

For the 35th year, Colorado State University has released its Atlantic tropical forecast. The scientists predict an above average hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Of these storms, forecasters predicts a 63 percent probability of at least one major hurricane making landfall in the US. This number is above the average, 52 percent.

The scientists use climatological data to create the forecast, as well as sea surface temperatures, which suggest we transition out of a LaNiña phase in the Pacific Ocean. There is still plenty of time, though, for a pattern change.

You can check out the full study from CSU here: https://tropical.colostate.edu/media/sites/111/2018/04/2018-04.pdf

And while we are in the hurricane season spirit, you can check out the 2018 Hurricane names