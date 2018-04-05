19-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Subway

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19-year-old will spend the next 10 years in prison for robbing a Subway at gunpoint in July 2017.

Jeremiah Rashawn Thornton pleaded guilty to armed robbery Thursday and a judge sentenced him to 15 years, 10 of which will be served in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Thornton was captured on video entering the Subway on Russell Blvd. in Warner Robins around 9 a.m. on July 22, 2017. He walked to the register, pulled out a handgun and demanded money after saying, “I don’t want any problems.”

He got cash out of the register and left. Police took Thornton into custody about 30 minutes after the robbery.