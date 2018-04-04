YouTube shooter was vegan who complained about site's 'suppression'

“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted,” the San Bruno Police said.

Initially, multiple law enforcement sources said it appeared a domestic dispute was the motive for the mayhem.

Aghdam’s family told NBC News that she was a longtime YouTube user who felt she had been cheated.

YouTube “stopped everything and now she has no income,” her father, Ismail Aghdam, said in a brief phone interview.

He later told a local news outlet that his daughter “hated” the internet-video company. “She was angry,” he said, according to The Mercury News.

Several hours before the shooting, Nasim Aghdam was found by police in Mountain View, which is southeast of San Bruno, sleeping in a car early Tuesday in a parking lot, police there said.

The woman confirmed her identity after police matched her license plate to that of a missing person out of Southern California, a police spokesperson said in an email. Her family was notified that she had been found.

“According to our report, at no point in our contact with the woman did she indicate she was a threat to herself or others,” the Mountain View police official said.

It appears Aghdam was a longtime animal rights activist. Nearly a decade ago, she took part in a demonstration organized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to protest the killing of pigs during a military exercise.