YouTube shooter visited gun range on the morning of attack

News accounts from the time said she carried a plastic sword and wore pants spattered with fake blood. “For me, animal rights equals humans rights,” she was quoted as saying.

PETA on Wednesday said Aghdam had not been affiliated with the group in recent years. “She appeared at a few demonstrations about nine years ago, but changed her phone number and dropped out of sight,” the animal rights group said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

By last year, Aghdam had turned to protesting YouTube. Her Facebook page shows a photo of her standing on a street corner in February 2017 with the heading “YouTube Dictatorship” and the message: “Hidden policy: Promote stupidity, discrimination, suppression of truth.”

Related

In one Instagram video, Aghdam appears in a black hood and asks her audience: “When it comes to freedom of speech, do you think that Iran is better than USA or USA is better than Iran?”

In the wake of the shooting, YouTube said it was increasing security at its offices worldwide and encouraging employees in San Bruno to take time off, work from home or take advantage of counseling services.

Employees arriving Wednesday morning said they had been instructed not to speak to the media. But some, speaking anonymously, said they were concerned that the violence could affect the company’s culture.

“I don’t want to be scrutinized every time I walk into the workplace. I don’t want to be checked,” one worker said. “Given the culture here, which is all about openness, I don’t think anyone wants things to change. They want it to stay open. People think it’s one of the best places to work and that is one of the reasons why.”

Several staffers said there was little YouTube could have done to prevent the attack.

“I mean, this is America in the 21st century,” said one young man. “It’s tragic and it’s awful, but what can you do?”

Another worker agreed: “You can have metal detectors. You can try other things. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t guarantee it won’t happen again.”

Stephanie Gosk and James Rainey reported from San Bruno, and Courtney McGee and Tracy Connor from New York. Andrew Blankstein contributed reporting from Los Angeles.