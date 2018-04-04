Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting of Macon teen

Update: Elisabeth Cannon was sentenced to 20 years Wednesday in the shooting of Vernon Marcus Jr. She will spend 15 years in prison and five on probation. She asked for probation during today’s hearing but the judge denied that request.

Bibb County deputies showed up to Cannon’s home prior to the shooting and explains he can’t do anything about the boys bothering Cannon bc they’re underage. Cannon warns deputies that she will take matter into her own hands next time to defend herself. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/8SlIFH7H7I — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) April 4, 2018

The courtroom is listening to Cannon’s voicemail to the Mayor’s office. Cannon goes on to complain about section 8 housing and referring to some of those residents “little terrorists.” @41NBC pic.twitter.com/XdlCvKAlvY — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) April 4, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sentencing is set next month for the Macon woman who shot a teenager last year on Bloomfield Drive

48-year-old Elisabeth Cannon pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Last year, Cannon told authorities that a group of boys were throwing rocks at her Bloomfield Drive home, so she fired shots into the crowd.

16-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. was shot in the back of the head and found on a sidewalk.

In a statement, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said,

“With today’s guilty plea we are one step closer to getting justice for Vernon, his family and the community. We look forward to the sentencing on April 4.”

Cannon was arrested after entering a guilty plea this week.