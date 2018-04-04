Who are the people behind the migrant caravan?

The conditions that prompted the 2014 spike still exist in Central America today, said Daniella Burgi-Palomino, senior associate with the Latin American Working Group, which issued a report on conditions Tuesday.

“People are not leaving for economic reasons or to take advantage of a system in the U.S.,” Burgi-Palomino said. “They have real valid claims of fear of returning to the country. They don’t have access to justice. The refugee crisis from the Northern Triangle has not ended.”

When they get to Mexico, the Honduran migrants visit different embassies and consulates, including those belonging to the U.S., to try to be officially recognized as asylum seekers.

“These are people that have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico, awaiting refuge. Most of them have to wait for a year or more and the majority get rejected,” said Abeja who describes Mexico’s asylum system as one that’s “demoralizing and exhausting.”

“When Mexico rejects them, the next step is to go to the U.S., and the safest, most organized way to do that is through the caravan,” Abeja said.

After Trump’s tweets threw unprecedented attention to the caravans, Abeja and the team of Pueblo Sin Fronteras had to rethink how to help these migrants.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras was arranging a day to get legal experts to review the cases of all the people in the caravan, and determine who has asylum cases highly likely to win, Abeja said. Those that do will carry on with the caravan.

The rest have to stay in Mexico, facing the same asylum process that already rejected most of them.

Additional reporting was contributed by NBCNews.com reporter Suzanne Gamboa.