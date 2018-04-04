'What's up, Chapo?' DEA agent talks about capturing Mexican kingpin

Hogan said Guzmán was always one step ahead, but DEA agents and Homeland Security investigators finally caught up with him “by looking at the details.”

“We began intercepting members of Chapo’s inner circle, and really dismantling layers within a sophisticated communications structure until we got to the top, where I had his personal secretary’s device, who was standing right next to him, and I could ping that,” Hogan said.

That helped agents to determine a pattern of where Guzmán was holed up. Eventually, the clues led them to a hotel in Mazatlán, where the Mexican marines banged on the door of his room. He gave up without a fight.

“I heard excited radio chatter: ‘They got him! They got the target!'” Hogan said.

He arrived to the scene and caught up with Guzmán in the underground parking garage of the hotel, where Hogan briefly spoke to him and they locked eyes.

But the years-long saga wasn’t over. The following summer, Guzmán escaped in dramatic fashion from his maximum-security prison via a tunnel built below the shower in his cell.

He was captured six months later with the help of informants, satellite imagery and intercepted cellphone communications.

Guzmán was extradited to the U.S. in 2016 to stand trial on charges that he ran the world’s largest drug-trafficking cartel, which is also accused of carrying out hundreds of murders. The 61-year-old remains at a federal facility in New York City, and because of past escapes, is locked up in near-isolation.

His trial was moved from this April to September as prosecutors and attorneys pore over more than 300,000 pages of documents related to the sprawling case.

Hogan has kept his role in initially capturing Guzmán under wraps, until now, with the release of his book, “Hunting El Chapo.”

Sony Pictures won the rights to the book for a movie — a deal that Guzmán apparently wanted for himself after Mexican officials said he boasted that his life’s story should be turned into a Hollywood biopic.