Warner Robins signs proclamation to begin Child Abuse Prevention Month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and to help bring awareness of such a serious matter, the city of Warner Robins held a proclamation signing at the Juvenile Justice Complex in Houston County.

The event was co-hosted by the Rainbow House and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Houston County, two organizations that provide support and resources to families and children who have been abused.

Velicia Lowe, the executive director of CASA of Houston County, believes the importance of being able to recognize child abuse is one of the first steps toward prevention.

“If you see something, say something within your own families,” Lowe said. “Most abuse happens within our families or people that we know.”

Lowe says that it’s also key to understand and be up front with such a subject, despite it being something some people would rather shy away from.

“It’s not an issue people want to talk about, but it’s an issue that happens everyday,” Lowe continued. “Everyone is subject to child abuse, so it affects everyone.”

Those who were on hand to sign the proclamation Wednesday included Mayor Jimmy Faircloth of Perry; Mayor John Harley of Centerville; and Col. Christine Berberick, who is the commander of the 78th Medical Group out of Robins Air Force Base.