Safety Ratings Released for Small SUVs

(NBC News) The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released safety ratings Wednesday, evaluating how occupants are protected in the event of a crash.

The results: side curtain airbags failed to deploy in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and the Ford Escape.

Those models did not perform well in the passenger-side small overlap crash test, which was introduced in 2017.

The new test mimics what happens if the corner of a vehicle collides with an object, such as a tree or another car.

Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport received a “marginal” rating and the Ford Escape received a “poor” rating.

The other five SUVs received a rating of “good” on the test.

They include the BMW X1, the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Jeep Compass, the Chevy Equinox and the GMC Terrain.

