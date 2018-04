MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the local NAACP are working together to host a luncheon Wednesday morning.

The two groups are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with hosting the luncheon for the Solid Waste Department. This is a way to thank the employees for all they do in the community.

Dr. King’s last cause was a strike for sanitation workers.

Wednesday, April 4, marks 50 years since King was assassinated.