FVSU’s Agriculture Program aligns with states standards

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Elected officials gathered Wednesday morning at Fort Valley State University for the 36th Ham and Egg Legislative Breakfast.

Representatives from state and federal levels along with school leaders discussed the latest agenda affecting agriculture in Georgia.

FVSU’s Agriculture program is headed in the right direction.

Dr. Govind Kannan, Dean, FVSU College of Agriculture, Family Sciences and Technology says, “Our graduates are going places. We are producing graduates who have taken leadership roles not just in the states but nationally.”

“We listen to that information because we want to make sure a number of the programs that we are trying to advance are aligned to those priorities from the federal government,” President Dr.Paul Jones explains.

The group also heard about some of the accomplishments from faculty members in academic, research and outreach as well as the expansion of the student body.

Kannan adds, “We saw a tremendous increase in enrollment and completion rates in both undergraduate and graduate programs. Both undergraduate and graduate programs are professionally accredited and the faculty also published a significant textbook in the field of veterinary technology.”

Dr. Jones adds, “When I hear this wonderful news from our college of agriculture it certainly confirms what we know or the things that we should be doing to ensure that we are growing the industry.”

Representatives from The State Legislature, The U.S. Department of Agriculture, The Georgia Department of Agriculture and The Georgia Farm Bureau were in attendance.