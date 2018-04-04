Four teenagers, 20-year-old arrested for having stolen guns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers and a 20-year-old Wednesday for being in possession of stolen firearms, after an investigation into robbery and vehicle carjacking.

The U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the sheriff’s office in the arrests at 3366 Flamingo Dr. around 11 a.m. While taking 18-year-old Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr. into custody for a vehicle hijacking and armed robbery, police found two stolen firearms and marijuana at the location.

Deshafore Hicks, 20, Timshad Hughes, 19, Amore Calhoun, 19, and Dequavia Pollard, 18, were also taken into custody. They are all charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, theft by receiving (two counts firearm), according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

During questioning, Hicks was found to be involved in the aggravated assault of a man at a convenience store on Houston Ave. He was hit with an additional charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony (murder).

The arrests began with an investigation into Rainey, who also faces theft, firearm, and drug charges. Police wanted him behind bars for stealing a man’s car during an armed robbery attempt at the Pendleton Homes in March.