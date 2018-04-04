Four presumed dead in Marine helicopter crash in California

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

All four people aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that crashed Tuesday afternoon in Southern California are presumed dead, the Marine Corps said Tuesday night.

The names of the victims weren’t made public pending positive identification and notification of their families. The helicopter was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, north of San Diego.