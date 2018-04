MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Christina is our Dog of the Week. Christina is a one year old Labrador Retriever mix. She is a high energy dog that needs some room to run. Joana Cohen from Critical Care for Animal Angels said Christina is pretty well trained and listens to most commands, but will still need more guidance. You can watch the full interview with Joana Cohen and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.